Nechie Delivers on "SSN: Southside Nechi"

Atlanta-bred emcee Nechie has delivered on his debut project, aptly labeled as an introduction, SSN: Southside Nechi is an exploratory effort that introduces listeners to yet another southern voice, breaking through off the strength of his hometown, offering his own promise to preserve the authenticity of the city.

"My style is just true to Atlanta — the Southside of Atlanta — and our era of music," Nechie tells HipHopDX. "It’s my sound. You can never put me in a box. Everything is gonna always sound different, but you’re going to know, that’s him, that’s his style. That’s his sound."

Listen to SSN in full down below.