ATL Jacob recently teased a possible release of Metro Boomin's long-awaited upcoming album Not All Heroes Wear Capes 2, when he posted this to his Twitter:

Although Metro Boomin' and 21 Savage have been silent regarding any collaboration on this album, fans are hopeful for a featured reappearance of the pairing, due to their previous mixtape together Savage Mode 2. As a sequel to his much-loved, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, this album has high expectations among fans. With heavy hitter features such as Drake, Travis Scott, Gunna, 21 Savage, and more, Metro Boomin hit gold with his debut solo album Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

While there have been no official statements on who will feature on Metro's latest project, there have been rumors of collaborations with big-ticket names such as ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, Don Toliver, Swae Lee, Brent Faiyaz, and more. With no official release date set, fans are forced to wait on standby for a possible single drop.

Metro Boomin' dropped his previous album of the same name late in the calendar year. With sources like ATL Jacob and RapTV teasing a possible announcement, fans could be in luck with holiday season release. All we can do now is wait for Metro to put on "the finishing touches."

Stay tuned for updates.