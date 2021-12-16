The ten people who died at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas last month all reportedly suffocated to death, according to a medical examiner. The report, shared by TMZ, claims that the ten deceased festivalgoers had their lungs crushed during the deadly crowd surge, suffering from compression asphyxia.

In the details of the report, it is also noted that each of the ten victims was pronounced dead at local hospitals. In the initial reports from the festival, it was suggested that somebody may have been injecting people with drugs by stabbing them with needles. That theory was quickly dispelled and in the medical examiner's report, it is revealed that only one of the victims had a "contributory cause" to their death from the combined effects of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol.



An investigation remains open into who is to blame for the deaths of the ten victims, and hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and even Drake, who performed at the festival with Scott. On Wednesday, forty days after the tragic crowd surge, the stage was finally taken down at NRG Park, where the festival was held.

Travis has issued multiple statements addressing the tragedy, claiming that he did not know the severity of people's injuries until the following day. He spoke with Charlamagne Tha God in his first interview since Astroworld, offering to help the families affected. Earlier today, it was announced that Travis is leading a new effort about concert safety with government officials. Read more about that here.

Rest in peace to the ten victims of the Astroworld Festival.



