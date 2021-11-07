Travis Scott was riding the high off the release of two successful singles, “ESCAPE PLAN,” and “MAFIA” ahead of his annual Astroworld Festival. Unfortunately, a crowd surge occurred on the first day of the event, causing patrons to fall on top of one another, many unable to move or breathe. At this time, at least eight deaths and over 300 injuries have been confirmed.

Several graphic videos and photos depicted the conditions that the injured and survivors of the incident were stuck in, with attendees performing CPR on others and bodies spread across the VIP section. A woman named Seanna Faith who had been caught up in the sea of bodies but managed to escape was brave enough to bring attention to the possible fatalities she had witnessed.

In a clip that’s since gone viral, she can be seen climbing up a ladder to get the attention of a cameraman, filming Travis on stage. “There’s somebody dead in there,” you can hear Faith screaming at the top of her lungs. The production crew member quickly began fighting with the attendee telling her to get down while still keeping the show going. Shortly after, a man joined Seanna in her quest to get the truth out there.

Another video shows crowd members yelling at Seanna and the other Astroworld attendee, even booing them for their efforts to stop the show and get people help. “Shut the f*ck up, you guys weren’t in there,” the man caught on camera told audience members who didn’t understand the severity of the situation elsewhere in the crowd.

Faith has shared a detailed account of her Astroworld experience over on Instagram. “Hundreds of people ripped their vocal cords apart screaming for help, but we were not heard. There was nowhere to go…The screaming intensified as more people realized they could not breathe. We begged security to help us, for the performer to see us and know something was wrong. None of that came. We continued to drown.”

“I watched my friend be dragged away from me, and lost sight of her. I began to realize in that moment that there is away to die that not many people know about. Being trampled to death. I saw terror in every eye that I met, even the ones that told me to breathe and stay calm…There was a floor of bodies, of men and women, below the layers of fallen people above them.”

In her post, Faith also revealed that another man was called up to the platform when she was seeking help from the camera man, and he allegedly grabbed her arm and said he’d push her off the 15th feet high surface if she didn’t get down. “I told him to help. I told him people were dying. I showed him where. He wouldn’t look in the direction either. I was in disbelief.”

Following the show, both Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have released statements regarding the loss of life, asserting that they weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show.

Read Seanna Faith’s full account of her Astroworld Fest experience below. RIP to those that didn’t make it out.



