Tragedy struck Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday. At least eight deaths and numerous injuries occurred during the return of LaFlame's annual festival in Houston. More information has been emerging since Saturday morning while Travis Scott has been accused of negligence as the crowd pleaded for help, which he's denied.

Kylie Jenner has also been at the center of controversy regarding the incident on Friday. She shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the show as it was going down but many pointed out how an ambulance was evidently passing through the crowd in the picture.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Kylie Cosmetics founder issued a statement on Instagram this morning where she responded to claims that she was aware of the emergency situation that was taking place in the crowd. She offered her thoughts and prayers, as most influencers do in dire times, before addressing the backlash.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured, or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community," she wrote. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

Scott also issued a statement on Twitter yesterday before sharing a video response on his Instagram Story. The rapper stated that he was in the process of working with the families affected to "assist them through this tough time." "We've been working closely with everyone to get to the bottom of this," he said. "I'm honestly just devastated and I can't imagine anything like this happening. I'm gonna do everything I can to keep you guys updated."

