More news is being shared about those who sustained injuries at Astroworld, including Bharti Shahani. Travis Scott, the festival, and its organizers are currently facing dozens of lawsuits from attendees and the loved ones of the eight victims who perished during the chaos. Travis has offered his condolences for what occurred, but the rapper has been faced with an onslaught of backlash from people who fault him for not stopping his performance while people were dying.

While Shahani survived the festival melee, the 22-year-old has sadly remained hospitalized since the event. According to reports, Shahani's prognosis has changed and the Texas A&M University senior has been declared brain dead.



Alex Bierens de Haan / Stringer / Getty Images

Shahani's family reportedly spoke with ABC 13 Houston and it was shared that she attended the festival with her sister, Namrata Shahani, and her cousin, Mohit Bellani. When the crowd surged and attendees were overwhelmed, the three relatives soon became separated and lost each other, and it was reported that matters became worse when both Namrata and Mohit lost their cellphones in the craze. They wouldn't see Shahani again until they located her in the hospital.

Doctors told Shahani's relatives that the young woman had suffered multiple heart attacks and was given CPR while in the ambulance.

"The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we'll pray," her father, Sunny Shahani, said. "I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her."

[via]