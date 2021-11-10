Since the public learned of the Astroworld tragedy in the early morning hours of Saturday (November 6) morning, the ongoing news cycle regarding the event has been unending. Travis Scott is bearing the brunt of responsibility as it pertains to the reported lack of safety measures at his coveted festival, and not only has he been removed from Day N Vegas, but Coachella fans have petitioned for him to be axed from that event as well.

Scott as well as his Kardashian-Jenner family and friends have all issued statements regarding the eight deaths and hundreds of injuries sustained by fans. As they all receive backlash for a variety of reasons, people like Ireland Baldwin, Alec Baldwin's daughter, as well as Lil Duval have come forward in the rapper's defense.



Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images

Finding people in the industry willing to stand by Scott's side during the scandal has been few and far between, but there are those like Duval who believe that this could have happened at any festival, anywhere in the world, at any time.

"You can’t blame Travis Scott for that astroworld sh*t," tweeted the comedian. "That could’ve happened at any big event. I’m surprised it ain’t happened sooner. It’s damn near impossible to have that many people in one place with that much energy and nothing happens." He later added, "Even if they would’ve stopped the event that would’ve made it that crowd stopped. It probably would’ve made it worse."

Scott, Drake, and Live Nation have found themselves on the receiving end of lawsuits. Scott was recently named in yet another court case regarding nine-year-old Ezra Blount who is currently suffering organ failure and brain swelling after being trampled at the event.