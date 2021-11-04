The romance between Asian Doll and Jackboy seems to be moving along nicely, at least that is what fans believe. The pair have confirmed that they are together and have been spotted holding hands while enjoying time at the fair, but this new relationship has not stopped Asian Doll from speaking about her love for King Von.

Asian Doll has publicly mourned her ex and as we're just days away from the one-year anniversary since he was murdered, she has been increasing those conversations about Von. This evening g(November 3), a video of Doll circulated showing her discussing the type of man she wants to be with, and those that "crash out or pass away" aren't on her radar.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm not even riding his d*ck, but it's j just like, what I've seen and just what I've heard, it's just none of that," she said in the video. "So, I like what the f*ck I like. I done had the most handsomest boyfriend. Von looked better than every rapper. I had that. Look what I dealt with. C'mon now. Use your head. I'm not going back down that road. I'm not dealing with nobody who I just feel like is finna just crash out or pass away. That's stupid."

"But that's just me. You see how I'm on this b*tch talkin' 'bout my life? Worry 'bout y'all life." Meanwhile, Keema, the mother of one of Von's children, indirectly responded to Asian Doll's comments. On her Instagram Story, Keema seemingly objected to the rapper's choice of words.

"My Babydaddy didn't 'crash out & die' he served his purpose in life & when God felt like it was his time, he called him home. [praying hands emoji]," Kemma wrote. "No it wasn't ideal for us but that's not for us to determine!" Let's just say Asian Doll wasn't happy with that post. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)