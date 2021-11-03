Rumors regarding the romance between Asian Doll and Jackboy continue to circulate as they fan the flames of the gossip. The pair have been spotted together holding hands and even have gotten flirty on social media. Most have associated Asian Doll with the late King Von as she publicly mourned his death for quite some time, but it seems that she has moved on to someone new.

The one-year anniversary since Von was murdered is quickly approaching and Asian Doll has made sure to pay tribute to her ex. Amid those posts, she has also offered her take on relationships and marriage.

She retweeted her own post from yesterday (November 1) that reads, "My problem is I wanna move in together now get married & start a family [crying laughing emoji] Tf we waiting on." Then, this evening she added, "Jack need to marry me let’s tie the knot n*gga [eary face emoji]." Social media users were quick to weigh in with their opinions, but Doll quickly reminded them that she will navigate her life as she sees fit.

"This is literally my life [crying laughing emojis] Dam can I live it wtf we only get ONE." Jackboy has yet to respond. Check it out below.



