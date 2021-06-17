After getting into online spats with King Von's sister Kayla B and being called out by Foolio, Asian Doll is taking the high road. She's carried the "Queen Von" banner since the Chicago rapper was murdered last November. Doll has received a tattoo of a portrait of Von and purchased a life-like iced-out chain, but as she was grieving his loss publicly, there were others who criticized her, accusing the rapper of overdoing it.

Yesterday (June 16), we reported on Foolio saying that if anything happens to him, "don't be an Asian Doll." She responded with a scathing tweet. "But when some do happen to you watch nobody give no f*ck [crying laughing emojis]," she wrote. "Get off n*gga d*ck tho fan ass n*gga."

Asian Doll also addressed her recent controversies, including the public learning that a woman is allegedly pregnant with Von's child. "As long as von in the situation ima always be respectful cause I’m not finna be out here looking slow gang," she tweeted. "He can’t speak for himself & I ain’t finna speak for him. Be safe out here y’all."

"I'm not arguing with nobody tho fasho my whole like will do the talking," Doll added. Check out the posts below.



