Four months from now will mark the one-year anniversary of King Von's murder. The rising star was gunned down outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge during an altercation that allegedly involved Quando Rondo's entourage, and while investigators continue to build their case, Von's loved ones are keeping his legacy alive.

Asian Doll publicly mourned the death of the Chicago rapper and reportedly received support from several people in the industry, but now she has a bone to pick. The rapper questioned why there were so many people who stood by her side during her grieving but don't support her music.

"Tweeting me and just like, when y'all see me doing something now, mind you I have not put out proper music since 'Nunnadat Sh*t' 'cause I have not been into it. I've done my features, I'm a real b*tch," she said, adding that she also helps people when needed. "I have not been properly in the studio because my mind is not there, well, now it is."

"I just really feel like people knew what I went through and act like they f*ck with me and they care about me, but when I drop my song, people act like they just don't see it." Some people quickly jumped in to comment sections to say that Von's passing and her career are two different things while Asian Doll's fans came to her defense.

