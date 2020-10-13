Ashanti is aging in reverse.

The iconic recording artist is celebrating her birthday today, turning 40-years-old and doing it in style. She's seemingly enjoying some downtime on her birthday, taking a yacht trip and soaking in the sun.

Sharing a couple of pictures, Ashanti got right back to thirst-trapping, wearing a tiny bikini from GSaints and getting tons of love in the comments.

Some of her biggest fans and closest friends and helping her ring in a new year of life, hitting an age milestone and reminding her that she's never looked better than she does today.

"Happy birthday queen," wrote Trina. "Okkkkkkkkk happy birthday babe," said La La Anthony. Jamie Foxx, Big Freedia, HoodCelebrityy, Lauren Jauregui, and more wished the star a happy birthday with kind, personalized messages.

It's been a while since Ashanti shared images this sexy on social media but, obviously, since it's her birthday, she's doing exactly what she wants to do. If she wants to post a thirst trap, she'll do exactly that.

Recently, she has been linked to Joyner Lucas as far as her love life goes. The two were cast as a romantic duo in Joyner's new music video and, given just how close the two got, fans were convinced that they're actually dating. Neither Joyner nor Ashanti have confirmed that.

Happy birthday, Ashanti!