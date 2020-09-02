Joyner Lucas and Ashanti are either incredibly good actors or they've actually got something going because, in the new video to "Fall Slowly," the two musicians portray a couple in love, convincing people that this is actually their reality.

The new video from Joyner Lucas is out now and, if you've seen it, you know exactly why people are beginning to think that Joyner could be Ashanti's new man.

The song features Ashanti, who also appears in the video as the rapper's love interest. Throughout the clip, they recreate scenes of a couple in the honeymoon stage with make-out sessions, also showing the downfall of their passion with toxicity and fighting.

Their on-screen chemistry is flawless, which is what has people wondering whether they could actually be an item.

"Ashanti and Joyner were kissing hella hard. They got to be dating or just good at acting," tweeted one of Joyner's fans. "Got nothing but respect for Joyner. Ashanti was every boys crush growing up. Living the dream lol," wrote another.

In the comments on YouTube, all of the top remarks have to do with their on-screen chemistry.

Ashanti has addressed her relationship status on numerous occasions but this is the first we hear of Joyner and Ashanti.

If you haven't already watched the video, check it out above and let us know if you think there's anything real going on between them.