Several days ago, it felt like we would be hearing some bad news in regards to A$AP Rocky's assault trial in Sweden. The Harlem rapper had spent over one month in jail overseas after he allegedly assaulted a man in the streets of Stockholm. A video of the altercation shows what seemingly went down after Rocky's security tried to get involved. The rapper claims he acted in self-defense when he threw a man on the sidewalk and stomped him out but the Swedish police spent a long time investigating, keeping him in custody as a flight risk. Finally, it was determined that he could go back home as he awaits his verdict and sentencing, which will officially arrive tomorrow.



As reported by Billboard, Rocky will have his verdict read tomorrow in court. The rapper will not need to be in the country when the decision is made but if he is found guilty of assault, he will be required to make his way back to Sweden. If Rocky fails to return to the country, he will be considered a fugitive of the law.

Hopefully, he gets some good news tomorrow. Rocky has noted in the past that he plans to never return to Sweden. During his first performance since the incident, he told his crowd: "That was a scary, humbling experience, but I'm here right now. God is good." Fingers crossed.



