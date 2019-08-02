A$AP Rocky has been released from Swedish custody, according to Swedish publication SvD and other sources. The rapper was charged earlier last month with assault after he was caught beating someone up on camera which he's argued was self-defense. The rapper will have to return to court on August 14th where the judge will deliver their verdict on whether A$AP Rocky will be found guilty or not of the assault. The rapper, along with two of his friends who were also charged, will reportedly not have to remain in Sweden until the judge delivers the final verdict.

A$AP Rocky and the two co-defendants appeared in court earlier today. The prosecution urged the judge to sentence Rocky and the co-defendants to six to ten months behind bars for the alleged assault. The prosecution gave their final argument today, suggesting that the alleged assault was done on purpose. However, Rocky's team continued to tell the court that it was actually done out of self-defense.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Donald Trump has already responded to the news that Rocky will be coming home and even threw in a played out pun (in an attempt to connect with the Black voters?). "A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!" He wrote on Twitter.