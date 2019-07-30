In a few days, A$AP Rocky will have spent one full month in a Sweden jail. Not many of his fans expected this to happen -- especially after the Harlem rapper told his side of the story on social media -- but alas, here we are. A$AP Rocky faces the possibility of spending the next two years in prison after he allegedly manhandled two young men in Stockholm. According to Flacko, the two guys were harassing him and his team, disrespecting women who had walked by them. Today, his trial begun and right off the bat, the experimental artist has entered a not guilty plea.

As reported by CNN, A$AP Rocky was present in court today to plead not guilty to the assault charges he's facing. His trial begins after President Donald Trump got involved in the case, working closely with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to get the rapper back home. Many of his detractors believe that he is simply showing interest to secure the younger generation's vote.



Michael Campanella/Getty Images -- Dave Rispers Sr., father of Dave Rispers, one of the accused is seen during the first day of the A$AP Rocky assault trial at the Stockholm city courthouse on July 30, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden

Rocky's lawyer insists that his client did not commit any crimes, acting in self-defense when he threw the man to the ground. His opposition says that by kicking him while he was down and by allegedly attacking him with a glass bottle, assault is the correct term. The two members of Rocky's entourage who were also arrested, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, also deny that they have done anything wrong.

A$AP's mother, Renee Black, was present in court during her son's not guilty plea where she reportedly sat calmly as the charges were detailed.

We'll keep you posted with any updates.



Michael Campanella/Getty Images -- Renee Black, mother to A$AP Rocky, enters the courtroom after a break for lunch during the first day of the A$AP Rocky assault trial at the Stockholm city courthouse on July 30, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden