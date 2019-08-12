Real 92.3's Real Street Festival in Anaheim, CA had a stacked lineup, but the most highly-anticipated name on the bill was likely A$AP Rocky, as he had yet to perform since being released from Swedish prison on August 2. Rocky commenced his Day 2 headlining set from behind a white curtain. He remained shrouded while he performed "A$AP Forever" and an acapella intro of an unreleased song. He then shouted "NEW SHIT" and requested for the music to be turned up, the curtain dropping along with the beat. Rocky was revealed atop a platform, dressed in a custom Testing-inspired suit and surrounded by a masked mob in similar attire.

After performing a couple cuts off Testing, Rocky brought out his buddy Tyler, The Creator, who was dapperly dressed like your grandfather going golfing, as per usual. The two performed "Telephone Calls" and "Who Dat Boy". Before accompanying Tyler during IGOR standout, "EARFQUAKE", Rocky paused to indulge in a "sentimental moment".

He gave a little speech to express his gratitude to be back and for all those that supported him while locked up: "I just want to say, what I experienced was crazy. I’m so happy to be here y’all don’t even understand... That was a scary humbling experience, but I'm here right now. God is good... People who ain't even fuck with me felt sympathy for my situation... That uplifted me when my spirits was low. I can't thank y'all enough... Hip hop never looked so strong together. We're a big strong community."

Later in the set, Rocky celebrated by bringing out more friends, including A$AP Ferg and YG.

Rocky was allowed to leave Sweden ahead of his trial, which is set to take place on Wednesday. He will be pleading not guilty.

Welcome back, Rocky. Watch part of the set below and hear Rocky's speech at the 18:00 mark.