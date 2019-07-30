A$AP Rocky's been making news for the past month after a video of him beating someone up. The rapper was later and charged with assault. The rapper's maintained his innocence since he was charged, claiming he and his crew acted in self-defense after the alleged victim continued to harass them on the streets. The rapper appeared in court today where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The plaintiff also said that he wants $14,000 from A$AP Rocky. A courtroom sketch of the rapper surfaced online earlier today, courtesy of Alex Marshall, European culture reporter for the New York Times. The courtroom illustration shows A$AP Rocky in the green and his mother in the purple.

Last week, Donald Trump took to Twitter to reveal that he was going to make some presidential calls to try and get Rocky back home. The Swedish government didn't bite and ultimately, Trump went back on Twitter and put Sweden on blast. But Trump's commitment to the #FreeRocky movement might be deeper than we all thought. According to AP, Trump sent a special presidential envoy for hostage affairs to overlook the trial in Stockholm. A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Stockholm told Swedish news outlet TT that Robert O'Brien was in court "to look after the well-being of American citizens, which is always our top priority."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images