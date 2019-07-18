Kim Kardashian is slowly transforming from reality show star and entrepreneur to a bonafide lawyer. Although she hasn't passed her bar yet, she's getting some real-life experience for when she does. She helped release dozens of inmates over the past few months and she continues to put in work to help release other wrongly accused inmates. However, she's not only using her help for non-famous people but also for some of her associates and friends including A$AP Rocky. After reports emerged claiming that she and Kanye reached out to Trumpito to aid in the situation, Kim confirmed the news on Twitter.



Kim Kardashian had a big thank you give out to Donald Trump as well as Jared Kushner and other government officials who've been trying to help A$AP Rocky get released from prison in Sweden. Rocky's been locked up for two weeks and tomorrow (July 19th), prosecutors in Sweden will have to make the decision whether they'll law charges on the rapper.

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends," she wrote. "Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."

It's unsure what Trump's commitment to justice reform is but apparently, Kim knows something we don't. We'll find out soon whether Rocky will remain in the custody of Swedish officials.