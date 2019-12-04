It looks like A$AP Rocky won't be permitted perform in the Swedish prison where he was held earlier this year. Rocky recently said he "would love to" perform at the Kronoberg prison if offered, but explained that it would be difficult: "Being that it's a maximum-security lockdown detention center, I doubt they'll let those people get a performance." Unfortunately, his doubts were confirmed on Wednesday, when Vilhelm Grevik of Sweden’s Prison and Probation Service told the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet that the prison board "won't be able to organize a concert" due to "logistical and security issues."

Despite this disappointing news, Rocky will still be returning to Sweden for his scheduled performance at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11th. Rocky explained his reasoning for returning to the country despite the negative experience he had there, citing his desire to support immigrants in Sweden. "When I was in Sweden, I met so many people like myself. All of those immigrants didn't have the support they needed. Me, being a celebrity, I had coverage. We had the American embassy. These people come from countries where they don't have help... I want to give back." He also explained why he wants to give back to his Swedish fans by returning to their country to perform. "When I was locked up, all those fans showing me support on television. I would wake up and see it. They don’t want us to go back. They want us to be scared to go over there. I think it's brave what I’m doing."