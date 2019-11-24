Last night, TMZ caught up with A$AP Rocky to discuss his time in Sweden and his return to the country.

As for why he wants to go back, he responded, "When I was in Sweden, I met so many people like myself. All of those immigrants didn't have the support they needed. Me, being a celebrity, I had coverage. We had the American embassy. These people come from countries where they don't have help... I want to give back."

He's also trying to stay positive about the situation and not dwell on any backlash he could deal with while there: "Sometimes, that kind of shit is inevitable. I'm not concerned with that. We're just trying to stay positive in light of all of this."

Rocky announced that he'd be performing a show in Sweden. On December 11th, he'll be hosting a concert at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm. TMZ asked whether he'd be interested in performing a show at the prison itself, but he wasn't optimistic he'd get the opportunity: "I would love to, but being that it's a maximum-security lockdown detention center, I doubt they'll let those people get a performance."

Earlier this week, Rocky announced he'd be designing new uniforms to donate to the Prison.