Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have perpetually been linked in dating rumors. They don't seem too keen on shutting down that talk either, most recently starring in a series of Q&A videos for GQ and Vogue.

The two have been linked together in gossipy headlines ever since they were spotted out a couple of times after Rih's break-up with Hassan Jameel. They have not confirmed whether or not they're actually dating but, according to recent reports out of New York, they were back together as they visited a popular hotspot with friends over the weekend.



Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

According to Page Six, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen at the Beatrice Inn on Saturday night, discreetly sitting behind a curtained-off area. It's just the latest instance of them being spotted together in public, which re-inforces rumors that social media has happily run off with.

Do you think they're together or are they just really good friends?



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky recently made headlines for his generosity on Thanksgiving, giving back to his old community. Rihanna was more critical of the holiday, updating her socials last week and sending her love to Indigenous communities that are often forgotten on Thanksgiving. She has also been promoting her latest Savage X Fenty offerings, posing for some new glamor shots and preparing another holiday promotion.

[via]