Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have forever been linked. They've been entangled in dating rumors for much of the last decade and, this year, things heated up after RiRi broke up with Hassan Jameel. She was said to be getting cozy with A$AP but, after a while, not much came out of that.

Then, the rumors started again after Rocky was part of Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign, which caters to all genders.

Now, they're back at it again, doing a joint interview for GQ, where the rapper answered eighteen questions from the one and only Rihanna.

In a video that is sure to go viral on social media, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky chopped it up with some quick banter, which included Rih clowning her long-rumored beau on camera.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Asking him about his first-ever red carpet look, which was a black-on-black ensemble featuring an Hermes belt, Rihanna proceeded to obliterate his choice of attire for the event.

"Oh my god," said Rihanna as she took a look at the outfit, clearly not feeling it. "You don't have to point out Hermes and Raf, this is you!? Stop trying to make it sound dope! This is you? You could have used some Fenty Skin back then."

A similar moment occurred when Rih asked Rocky about his skin type, to which he responded "handsome." She just rolled her eyes and pressed him for more information, as any good interviewer would do.

Watch the goofy clip below.