Singer and businesswoman, Rihanna, took a stand on Instagram yesterday, acknowledging the controversy of Thanksgiving and sending love to all Native Americans who may be mourning the holiday. While for many of us, Thanksgiving is often a joyous occasion spent with our families, eating turkey and mashed potatoes, for many Indigenous communities, it's a devastating reminder of loss — something Rihanna thoughtfully pointed out via her Instagram story.

"Some are celebrating today," she wrote. "Many are mourning! Sending love to all my Native American brothers and sisters."

This isn't the first time Rihanna has taken a stance against racism. In an interview with British Vogue back in March, the "Work" singer opened up about her firsthand experiences with racism, and why she won't tolerate discrimination. "The Guyanese are like the Mexicans of Barbados," she explained. "So I identify – and that’s why I really relate and empathise with Mexican people or Latino people, who are discriminated against in America. I know what it feels like to have the immigration come into your home in the middle of the night and drag people out."

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"Not my mother, my mother was legal. But let’s just say I know what that fight looks like. I’ve witnessed it. I’ve been in it," she added. "I was probably, what, eight years old when I experienced that in the middle of the night. So I know how disheartening it is for a child – and if that was my parent that was getting dragged out of my house, I can guarantee you that my life would have been a shambles."

"Racism is alive everywhere. Everywhere."

[via]