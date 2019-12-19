This year has been filled with ups and downs for Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky. The superstar spent over a month inside of a Swedish jail on assault charges, dominating the news circuit for a decent amount of the year. Politics came into play when Donald Trump got involved in the case, personally calling the officials in Sweden to bring the rapper home. Things got even stranger overnight when an alleged videotape appeared online, which people claim contains A$AP Rocky in a sexual performance.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

One of the top trending topics on Twitter this morning is A$AP Rocky and the reason why is fairly shocking. No, the man didn't surprise us all with new music (although we wish that were the case.) The reason why Rocky is in headlines this morning is because of an alleged sex tape that fans think contains him. The recording artist has not yet commented on the matter but people are convinced that they've discovered a gem. According to Hot 97, the video was originally shared to Pornhub, showing a man with an "ASAP" chest tattoo and another on his left hand, the same that Rocky sports.

Thus far, people are not entirely impressed with the flick, perhaps expecting more of a show from the rapper. We cannot confirm if A$AP Rocky is the man in the video or not. HotNewHipHop has reached out to A$AP Rocky's team for comment.