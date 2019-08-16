A$AP Ferg Taps A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, Asian Doll, & More For "Floor Seats"

Harlem's A$AP Ferg's latest EP Floor Seats is finally here. The rapper has teased this project for some time, slowly releasing singles to support the album, and now that it has arrived, we can say that it was worth the wait. Floor Seats comes in at 27 minutes and rounds out at only nine songs, but each is their own individual story much different than the rest.

Floor Seats moves from being boastful to vulnerable; a party to a vibe. The streets of New York's influence is prevalent as Ferg seemingly blends generations of hip hop into the project's production. The 30-year-old rapper told Complex that he wanted to work with more female artists and while he previously mentioned that City Girls would make an appearance, they didn't end up on the final product. However, Rico Nasty and Asian Doll lent their vocals to Floor Seats, along with A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, MadeinTYO, and Brent Faiyaz. Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Floor Seats

2. Jet Lag

3. Wam with MadeinTYO

4. Wigs ft. Asian Doll

5. Butt Naked ft. Rico Nasty

6. Pups ft. A$AP Rocky

7. Hummer Limo

8. Ride ft Ty Dolla $ign

9. Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies ft. Brent Faiyaz