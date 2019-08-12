Now that A$AP Rocky is back home from his nightmarish stay in a Swedish jail, the members of his AWGE collective can finally focus on themselves. A$AP Ferg is notably one of the hottest rappers out of New York City. He knows how to get us hyped and he loves to deliver constant high-energy material. The "Pups" artist has been unleashing a steady flow of content over the last few weeks and it looks like we're finally ready for the release of his next project. A$AP Ferg just announced that his new tape Floor Seats, which will contain nine new songs, is coming out this week.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Making the announcement on Instagram, A$AP Ferg told the world what they can expect from his next drop. Some of the cuts have already been released to streaming but there's more than enough to keep us occupied come Friday. Floor Seats will be out on August 16 and it's set to include appearances from A$AP Rocky, the City Girls, and others. Previously previewed songs "Wam," "Wigs," "Pups," and more will be included on the tracklist, which does not list any featured artists. Considering the fact that his credits have been hidden, the element of surprise is in effect right now.

A$AP Ferg joins Young Thug as two of the most exciting releases this week. Are you looking forward to Floor Seats?