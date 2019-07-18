mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

A$AP Ferg Rides Through New York City In "Floor Seats" Visual

Erika Marie
July 18, 2019 01:45
He recently announced he's dropping an album of the same name.


He let the world know that his latest project is completed, so all fans can do is wait on A$AP Ferg to drop his forthcoming album, Floor Seats. To continue the hype surrounding the record's release, Ferg dropped a new single of the same name with an accompanying visual. In the music video, Ferg and his crew grab their bikes and roll through the streets of New York before linking up with a few other members of their entourage at a house party.

Last month, Ferg chatted with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 and shared what listeners can expect from Floor Seats. "It's the floor seats to my life," he said. "A lot of people, they see artists and famous people sitting on the floor, but they don't know what it's like, they don't know what the VIP access is like, and that's what I'm giving people on this album, is the VIP access to my life."

Quotable Lyrics

Hit the 'Gram wit a pic
Whole computer catch a glitch

