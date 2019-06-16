At the end of last month we reported that A$AP Ferg had announced a collaboration with celebrated BMX bike brand, Redline Bikes, which would include an exclusive limited edition bike along with a line of original merch. And last night, Ferg took to Instagram to share the news with his followers - along with a short but powerful commercial video featuring Ferg riding through the streets with his mob - that the bike had officially dropped, and is now available on redlinebicycles.com, as well as on stadiumgoods.com

A$AP Ferg has been a longtime supporter of the brand, as his first bike was a Redline. The rapper featured Redline bikes in countless of his videos, most notably his music video for his hit "Plain Jane." “When you think BMX bike in Harlem, you think Redline,” said Ferg, of the collaboration. “This collaboration is something I was really involved in and passionate about.”

The new bike’s design aspects, according to Redline, include slack forks, plus-sized tires, 27.5 wheels and disc brakes. Additionally, the bike features style accents like A$AP Ferg x Redline branding as well as a unique Pantone 394 (a bright canary yellow) gloss and matte black details. The RL 275 A$AP Ferg x Redline bike is priced at $799 and is now available online. Redline is hoping that an "organic collaboration" such as this one, will "help propel [their] growth and expand brand awareness to a new generation and customer.”