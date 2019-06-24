It's been a while since we received A$AP Ferg's fourth studio album Still Striving, and fans have been fiending for some new music from the Hood Pope. Luckily, all signs point to another drop from Ferg, as evidenced by today's appearance on Zane Lowe's Beats 1. Following the release of his second new single in as many months, the City Girls and ANTHA assisted "Wigs," Ferg revealed that he's currently sitting on a completed project, waiting for the right time to queue up a release.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I'm just giving you all a peek, door ain't even open yet," he teases. "The window is open, I'm just giving you all a little air right now, but the door's about to get slammed open, and it's going to be so much new music, so much new visuals. I've got a whole project done, and finished, and I'm about to unleash. You know, it's going to be crazy, July is looking very nice to release some things. It's called Floor Seats."

He elaborates on the album's main themes, promising a more personal effort than one might have initially expected. "It's the floor seats to my life," he explains. "A lot of people, they see artists and famous people sitting on the floor, but they don't know what it's like, they don't know what the VIP access is like, and that's what I'm giving people on this album, is the VIP access to my life." Check out the interview below.