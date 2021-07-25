Trench Baby
- MusicPolo G's Brother Faces Murder Charges After Alleged Drive-By Shooting: ReportTrench Baby, real name Taurean Bartlett, is accused of committing various other crimes around the time of this alleged incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Arrest: What We Know So FarPolo G and his brother Trench Baby were arrested on August 23 on kidnapping, assault, and robbery charges. By Tamara McCullough
- SongsTrench Baby Taps Polo G For "Done It All Freestyle"Polo G joins Trench Baby on "Done It All Freestyle."By Aron A.
- NewsTrench Baby Works With Chicago Natives Polo G & G Herbo On "Invite Only"The three rapped about their dangerous lifestyles over the beat produced by DJ Tony Tone.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsTrench Baby Declares Himself Chicago's "Richest Gangbanger"Trench Baby shares his explosive new single, "Richest Gangbanger."By Joshua Robinson