Sunday Service Choir
- NewsKanye West & Sunday Service Release Christmas EP "Emmanuel"The Sunday Service choir has a present on Christmas. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsKanye West's Sunday Service Choir Returns With Hallelujah-Filled "Revelations 19:1"Who else was waiting for "Selah" to come on after?By Alex Zidel
- NewsKanye West & Sunday Service Choir Are Reborn On "Back To Life"Kanye takes us to church once again.By Lynn S.
- NewsSunday Service Choir Performs Beautiful Arrangement Of Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam"Merry Christmas! By Noah C
- NewsKanye West & Sunday Service's "Jesus Is Born" Album Is HereKanye West kept true to his promise and dropped his second album of the year.By Alex Zidel