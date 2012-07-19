Raven Sorvino
- NewsPretty PinkDownload Raven Sorvino's new EP, "Pretty Pink."By Rose Lilah
- News96 FleetwoodListen to Raven Sorvino's new track, "96 Fleetwood," featuring Melat. By Angus Walker
- NewsNextel ChirpRaven Sorvino serves up the trunk-rattling "Nextel Chirp" feat. Three 6 mafia legend Gangsta Boo.By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosRaven Sorvino "Unbothered" VideoRaven Sorvino drops a new video for her track "Unbothered". By Bruce Smith
- NewsAlpaca FurRaven Sorvino kicks off the new year with new music, "Alpaca Fur."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPlanet Of The BapeCheck out Raven Sorvino's latest, "Planet Of The Bape."By hnhh
- NewsPam GrierRaven Sorvino pays tribute to "Pam Grier" on her latest track. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLike This #13 YearsRaven Sorvino marks the 13th anniversary of Aaliyah's untimely demise with "Like This #13 Years."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWhat You OnRaven Sorvino lands a DJ Dahi beat for "What You On," featuring Freddy Hefner.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMillion Hundred BillzListen to Raven Sorvino's latest, "Million Hundred Billz."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRaven Sorvino Details The Time She Was A PimpRaven Sorvino details the one time she ran an escort service out in L.A.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRaven Sorvino Talks About Her Houston Roots On Quick5Raven Sorvino chops it up with HNHH on the latest Quick5.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsIce CreamHNHH premieres Raven Sorvino's new banger, "Ice Cream".By Trevor Smith
- NewsRaven Sorvino "Hardcore" VideoWatch HardcoreBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsRaven Sorvino "Trill Bitches" VideoWatch Raven Sorvino "Trill Bitches" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsIn My MindWillie B of the TDE family provides the sounds for Raven Sorvino's new collaboration with A$ton Matthews, Mike G & Maxo Kream, off her upcoming "Queen of HeArtz" EPBy Rose Lilah
- NewsCan't Get EnuffWith the release of her forthcoming sophomore album "Queen of Hearts" approaching, Leimert Park's Raven Sorvino links with Nashville MC Dee GoodzBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsIt's Goin' DownRaven drops a new Jonathan Lowell-produced cut with Lucille Ghatti.By Trevor Smith
- NewsThe WaveOff "Playa Del Rey"Give The Wave (Prod. by Woody) a listen - it's a new offering from Raven Sorvino, featuring Casey Veggies. It was dropped on Thursday, July 19th, 2012.By DJ Ill Will