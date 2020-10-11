Price
- NewsPrice Makes A Statement On "Price EP" ft. Wale, Big K.R.I.T & MorePrice pushes forward with his new project, "Price EP." By Aron A.
- NewsPrice Tags Elhae For His Latest Single "WITHOUT YOU"Price & Elhae pay tribute to "Poetic Justice" in the video for their new collab, "WITHOUT YOU." By Aron A.
- NewsPrice Delivers His Sophomore Project 'F.O.E.S.' Featuring Vince Staples, Bas, & MoreThe rapper debuted his sophomore project featuring guest vocals from Bas, Wyclef Jean, Vince Staples, and more. By Madusa S.
- NewsPrice & Hit-Boy Connect On New Single "Bad Dreams"In the midst of a genuine hot streak, Hit-Boy conjures up some spooky synthesizers on Price's new single "Bad Dreams." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPrice Links With Wyclef Jean & Bas On "Selfish" SingleThe track is said to be featured on Price's forthcoming sophomore effort, "F.O.E.S."By Erika Marie
- NewsPrice Brings Melanin Celebration With Debut Solo Album “CLRD.”The lyrical MC known as half of the duo, Audio Push, comes to the forefront with a thoughtful first release.By Isaiah Cane
- NewsPrice & KOTA The Friend Collaborate On New Single “MAYA”The unorthodox MCs join forces for a track with heartfelt flow.By Isaiah Cane