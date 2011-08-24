Phonte
- NewsPhonte Comes Through With His New Project "Pacific Time"Phonte is back with a short project.By Aron A.
- NewsFreddie Gibbs Joins Phonte On "Change Of Mind"A highlight from the surprise-released "No News Is Good News."By Trevor Smith
- NewsPhonte Surprises Fans With His Sophomore Album "No News Is Good News"Stream Phonte's long awaited sophomore album "No News Is Good News."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPhonte Feat. Evidence & Big K.R.I.T. "The Life Of Kings" VideoGet a load of Phonte Feat. Evidence & Big K.R.I.T. "The Life Of Kings" Video, a new visual from Phonte that saw the light of day on Wednesday, April 25th, 2012. By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Life Of KingsCheck out The Life Of Kings , the latest track from Phonte, featuring Evidence & Big K.R.I.T. which dropped on Tuesday, September 20th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNot Here AnymoreGive Not Here Anymore a listen - it's a new offering from Phonte, featuring Elzhi. It was dropped on Wednesday, August 24th, 2011.By Rose Lilah