Philthy Rich
- NewsPhilthy Rich Unveils New Project "Solidified"Philthy Rich asserts his dominance on "Solidified." ByAron A.2.2K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Heads To Texas On "Weekend In Houston"Philthy Rich locks in with Sauce Walka, Maxo Kream, and more on his new EP.ByAron A.2.8K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Taps Jim Jones, Jackboy & More For "Real Hate"Oakland's own comes through with a brand new project.ByAron A.7.7K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Puts On For Oakland On "Hometown Hero"Philthy Rich heads to the streets of Oakland for his latest drop.ByAron A.2.3K Views
- MixtapesPhilthy Rich Drops Off "Big 59" EPPhilthy Rich is back with a new EP.ByAron A.3.1K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Suspends Hostilities To "Break The Bank" With KamaiyahKamaiyah smooths out the hook for an Oakland tycoon.ByDevin Ch9.6K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Samples 2Pac On New Mozzy Diss "Troublesome 59"Philthy Rich is back at Mozzy's neck on "Troublesome 59."
ByAron A.15.0K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Claps Back At Mozzy On "Big 59"Philthy Rich is back with another diss track.ByAron A.12.0K Views
- BeefPhilthy Rich Sparks Beef With Mozzy On "Don't Forget"Mozzy becomes implicated in Philthy Rich's age-old beef with Messy Marv.ByDevin Ch31.5K Views
- Music VideosPhilthy Rich & OMB Peezy Show The Real In "Come From" Music VideoThe video's comedic edge shines some light on fake hustlers.ByZaynab2.1K Views
- Music VideosPhilthy Rich, Peezy, Cash Click Boog & Rockin Rolla Deliver "All I Want"Philthy Rich keeps racking up miles by the gallon.ByDevin Ch1.5K Views
- Music VideosPhilthy Rich Flexes Atop His Rolls-Royce With Rexx Life Raj & ALLBLACK In "Dope Boy"Philthy Rich switches from the Regal to the Wraith for the "Dope Boy" video.ByAlex Zidel1.6K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Spits Fire With Rexx Life Raj & ALLBLACK On "Dope Boy"Philthy Rich releases another track from his upcoming album.ByAlex Zidel2.8K Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich & Tee Grizzley Are In Sync On "My Sh-t"Philthy Rich calls on Tee Grizzley for a new single from the Oakland rapper's upcoming album.ByAlex Zidel5.4K Views
- NewsWater LeakPhilthy Rich calls on Lil Uzi Vert, Offset & Sauce Walka for his newest release "Water Leak."ByKevin Goddard204 Views
- Music VideosMozzy & Philthy Rich "Political Ties" VideoMozzy & Philthy Rich team up for a new video for "Political Ties."ByKevin Goddard82 Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Feat. Birdman "Playing" VideoPhilthy Rich links up with Birdman for "Playing."Byhnhh90 Views
- NewsMake A Living (Remix)PREMIERE: Philthy Rich links up with G-Eazy & Iamsu! for his "Make A Living" remix.Byhnhh79 Views
- NewsMoney In The TrapPhilthy Rich links up with Casey Veggies, Rockie Fresh & Fat Trel for the new record "Money In The Trap."ByKevin Goddard101 Views
- NewsPhilthy Rich Is "Feeling Rich Today" On New BangerHNHH Premiere!! Bay Area vet Philthy Rich links up with Migos, Sauce Walka and Jose Guapo for this one.Byhnhh10.1K Views
- NewsTryna Keep UpListen to a new song from Philthy Rich called "Tryna Keep Up" featuring Shy Glizzy.ByKevin Goddard312 Views