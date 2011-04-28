Peedi Crakk
- NewsPeedi Crakk's "Mo' Checks" Makes The Teller Go Rrrring"Took a rest, never left!"By Devin Ch
- NewsPeedi Crakk Feat. Bodega Bamz "Pull Tha Mac Out" VideoWatch Peedi Crakk Feat. Bodega Bamz "Pull Tha Mac Out" VideoBy Kevin Goddard
- NewsVelcroA highlight from Peedi's brand new tape "CF5: The Cocaine Edition" with Young Chris and Ms. Jade.By Trevor Smith
- NewsCF5: The Cocaine EditionPeedi Crakk drops off his latest mixtape "CF5: The Cocaine Edition" hosted by DJ Ant Live. the project features guest appearances from the likes of Redman, Young Chris, Bodega Bamz, Junior Reid and more.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFanta LeafA Peedi Crakk cut from his upcoming "CF5: The Cocaine Edition" project, slated to drop on May 25th.By hnhh
- NewsMy Worst EnemyHave you heard Peedi Crakk's new track My Worst Enemy (Prod by Sarom)? It dropped on Thursday, April 28th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will