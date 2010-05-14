Pastor Troy
- SportsPastor Troy Says Deion Sanders Inspired His Rap CareerTroy even showed off his signed copy of Sanders' second album.By Ben Mock
- NewsPastor Troy Slides In A Box Chevy For The "Do It In The A" VideoPastor Troy offloads the lead single for his forthcoming album, "Enemy Of The State."By Devin Ch
- NewsFor Real MoneyPastor Troy recruits Princess for his new release, "For Real Money".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPastor Troy "I Know" VideoWatch the latest visual from Pastor Troy.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsWelcome To The Rap GamePastor Troy's church is in session.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsMashinPastor Troy and Lil Flip link on "Mashin".By Trevor Smith
- NewsI'm That NiggaPastor Troy returns with a new release titled "I'm That Nigga".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYa'll Aint Do Him Right (Doe B Tribute)Pastor Troy pays tribute to fallen rapper Doe B with “Yall Aint Do Him Right”.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDirty Atlantalol MJ "Dirty Diana" RemixBump Dirty Atlanta, the latest cut from Pastor Troy featuring Ralph on the assist. It was released on Thursday, March 3rd, 2011.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsGeorgia PeachCheck out Georgia Peach, the latest from Pastor Troy which features a guest appearance from J Holiday on the. The track was released on Wednesday, August 4th, 2010.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWe GangstaListen to Pastor Troy, Attitude & Jody Breeze's new song We Gangsta, which was released on Friday, May 14th, 2010.By Rose Lilah