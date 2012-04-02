Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire
- NewsMr. Muthafuckin' eXquire Releases Madlib-Produced "Black Mirror" In Honour Of Late UncleMr. Muthafuckin' eXquire officially released the Madlib-produced "Black Mirror" from the vault, which he wrote about his uncles and Black masculinity.By Lynn S.
- MixtapesMr. Muthafuckin' eXquire Returns Triumphantly With Self-Titled AlbumeXquire's back.By Milca P.
- NewsMr. Muthafuckin' eXquire Releases "Capsule Vol. 1"Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire is back with his latest project, "Capsule Vol. 1."By Aron A.
- NewsMr. Muthafuckin' eXquire Delivers Mother's Day Bars On "Momma Boney Knuckles"Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire freestyles for his mommy. By Matthew Parizot
- NewsBrainiac EPMr. Muthafuckin eXquire is back.By Aron A.
- NewsAmerican Pipe / WednesdayListen to Mr. MFN eXquire's new two-part track from his upcoming "Black Genius" album.By Trevor Smith
- NewsSame Damn ThangGhostface Killah, Boldy James, and Mr. Muthafuckin Exquire team up for "Rubble Kings" soundtrack.By hnhh
- MixtapesLive From The Danger RoomMr. Muthafuckin eXquire drops off another new mixtape called "Live From The Danger Room".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMerry eX-Mas And SMD 2Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire drops a new tape, "Merry eX-Mas And SMD 2."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLife Of Pi[e]Listen to Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire's latest leak with Raw Don, Kool A.D. and Michael Christmas, "Life Of Pi[e]."By Rose Lilah
- NewsI Ain't Even Fuck RihannaA new instalment from Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire, "I Ain't Even Fuck Rihanna."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWhirlwind Pyramid (Freestyle)Mr. Muthafuckin eXquire drops off a "Whirlwind Pyramid" freestyle.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBrooklyn BohemeMr. Muthafucki equire releases a freebie titled "Brooklyn Boheme", featuring The Yooj.By Kevin Goddard
- SongsUntitledMr. MFN eXquire dropped the Blue Edition of his previously released "Kismet" project today, and among the bonus tracks is this one with Chance The Rapper, produced by Dot Da Genius. Enjoy.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMr. Muthafuckin eXquire "Orbz AKA Some Wise Quote Drake Never Said" VideoWatch Orbz AKA Some Wise Quote Drake Never SaidBy Trevor Smith
- SongsA Sun's CalypsoA second Mr. MFN eXquire leak for your Friday afternoon.By Rose Lilah
- SongsButt Naked Baby CupidA new track from New York's Mr. MFN eXquire.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesKismetThe latest, fated project from NYC emcee Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire. The 16-track tape includes features from Danny Brown, Flatbush Zombies, Nacho Picasso, Cokey Briccz, Goldie Glo, Heron, Gorgeous Black, Adrian Marcel and Joe Black, with production from KLVN Key Nyata, CONSTROBUZ, Star King, J5atron, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Street Scott, Dan Freeman, the MFK, DJ SicksentZ and Curtis Mayfield. Can you dig it?By hnhh
- MusicIllest Niggaz BreathinA B-side from Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire's "Power & Passion" project, featuring Goldie Glo and produced by J5atron.By hnhh
- SongsNoble Drew AliMr. MFN eXquire drops a new single from his upcoming "Kismet" project.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDraped In GoldThe latest from Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire, with Bowery Beats on the beat. His "Kismet" project is coming soon. Whether this track will appear on it remains to be seen.By hnhh
- NewsThe Message 1 & 2Mr. MFN eXquire is dropping his EP "Power & Passion" tomorrow. This will live on it.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPosition Of PassionNew release from eXquire where he takes on 50 Cent's "Postion of Power"By Rose Lilah