Luke Christopher
- SongsLuke Christopher Adds On To "The Renaissance" With "IT'S ALL YOURS"Luke Christopher drops the latest.By Milca P.
- NewsTMRWFRVR [Album Stream]Luke Christopher drops a smooth, experimental banger in "TMRWFRVR."By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosLuke Christopher "Lost" VideoLuke Christopher brings us visuals for "Lost."By Q. K. W.
- NewsWaterfallsLuke Christopher brings us a beautifully smooth track, "Waterfalls."By Q. K. W.
- InterviewsOn The Come Up: Luke ChristopherLuke Christopher is On The Come Up.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLuke Christopher "They Know" VideoWatch Luke Christopher get assaulted by groupies in the video for "They Know."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThey KnowHNHH Premieres a new single from Luke Christopher, "They Know."By Rose Lilah
- NewsI Mean It (Freestyle)Luke Christopher adds his vocals to G-Eazy's "I Mean It" remix.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosLuke Christopher "Ms. Holy Water" VideoLuke Christopher releases some new visuals for "Ms. Holy Water."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDraw Me A World...Luke Christopher drops a new one called "Draw Me A World...".By Trevor Smith
- NewsLot To LearnReader favorite Luke Christopher drops a new track, "Lot to Learn".By Bruce Smith
- NewsLuke Christopher "Up With The Birds" VideoLuke Christopher drops a video for "Up With The Birds."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTMRW TMRW Pt. 2Check out Luke Christopher's new tape, "TMRW TMRW Pt. 2."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosLuke Christopher "The Boy Is Here" VideoWatch Luke Christopher's new visuals for "The Boy Is Here."By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Boy Is HereHear a soulful new cut from Luke Christopher.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsLife JacketsHNHH Premiere! Check out Luke Christopher's new single "Life Jackets."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosLuke Christopher "The Weekend" VideoWatch Luke Christopher "The Weekend" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- NewsThe AlphabetRecent RCA Records signee, Luke Christopher, drops "The Alphabet" as an HNHH Exclusive. He's already collaborated with the likes of Common and Asher Roth and is set to tour this month with Gilbere Forte. Peep the Official Music Video as well.By hnhh
- Music VideosLuke Christopher "The Alphabet (Official Music Video)"Watch Luke Christopher "The Alphabet (Official Music Video)"By hnhh
- NewsRoof TopsGive Roof Tops a listen - it's a new offering from Luke Christopher, featuring Asher Roth. It was dropped on Tuesday, April 26th, 2011.By Rose Lilah