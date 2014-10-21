Lion Babe
- NewsLion Babe Share "Harder" Ft. Busta Rhymes On DSPsLion Babe and Busta Rhymes bring dancefloor-friendly vibes on "Harder." ByAron A.4.0K Views
- NewsLion Babe Tap Trinidad James For "Get Up"A feel-good jam from Lion Babe and Trinidad James. ByAron A.1.9K Views
- NewsLion Babe Catch A Vibe On "Frida Kahlo"Lion Babe shares a brand new single from their forthcoming project, "Rainbow Child." ByAron A.1.6K Views
- NewsLion Babe Share Cover Of Odyssey's "Native New Yorker"Lion Babe offers a refreshing take on Odyssey's classic record. ByAron A.1.8K Views
- NewsLION BABE Shares Cover Of Mos Def's "Umi Says"Lion Babe drops off a new cover of Mos Def's "Umi Says" with proceeds from the song going towards NAACP Legal Defense Fund.ByAron A.2.8K Views
- Music VideosLion Babe & Raekwon Link In "Western World" VideoLion Babe shares new visual featuring Raekwon.ByMilca P.988 Views
- NewsLion Babe Taps Raekwon, Leikeli47 & Bilal For "Cosmic Wind"Lion Babe drops off new project, "Cosmic Wind."ByAron A.2.1K Views
- NewsRaekwon Join Lion Babe On "Western World"Lion Babe interpolates Pet Shop Boys on their new single.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- Music VideosLion Babe Shares Groovy Video For "The Wave," Featuring Leikeli47Lion Babe drops off video for "The Wave."ByMilca P.1287 Views
- SongsLION BABE & Leikeli47 Come Together On Funky New Track "The Wave"LION BABE and Leikeli47 come through with summer feels.ByMilca P.3.2K Views
- NewsLion Babe Release New Track "Honey Dew"Stream Lion Babe's latest track.ByChantilly Post2.0K Views
- Music VideosWatch Lion Babe's Enchanting Video for "Rockets"Lion Babe finally follows up with visuals for "Rockets."ByMilca P.2.1K Views
- NewsRocketsLion Babe shares their dreamy new single "Rockets."Byhnhh274 Views
- NewsJump HiNYC duo, Lion Babe, calls on Childish Gambino for their new single "Jump Hi".ByKevin Goddard296 Views