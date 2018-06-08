Kids See Ghosts
- MusicWill Kids See Ghosts Ever Make Another Album?An examination of Kanye West and Kid Cudi's collaborative relationship, and the future of the Kids See Ghosts duo. By TeeJay Small
- MusicKanye West & Kid Cudi's “Kids See Ghosts” Turns 5: A Standalone ClassicAfter years of collaborating, Kanye West and Kid Cudi finally did an album together in 2018. We revisit Kids See Ghosts for its 5th anniversary.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsKanye West & Kid Cudi Gave Us Goosebumps On "Reborn""Kids See Ghosts" turns five years old. By Alexander Cole
- NewsKanye West & Kid Cudi Are Moving Forward On New Song "Reborn"Listen to Kanye West & Kid Cudi's "Reborn" record.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West & Kid Cudi Are Delightfully Haunting On "Kids See Ghosts""Kids See Ghosts" has arrived, now peep the title track. By Mitch Findlay