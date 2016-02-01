Hodgy
- NewsHodgy Shapeshifts On "People Change"Hodgy is undoubtedly in his own lane.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsHodgy Returns With "Everyday"Hodgy's latest arrival was produced by Jeff Wootton, who's known for his work with Gorillaz.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsHodgy Returns With Undeviating Focus On "No Brainer"Hodgy's prepares for the long haul with "No Brainer," the lead singles off his upcoming project.By Devin Ch
- NewsHodgy Drops Off Another New Single Called "Honesty"Hodgy drops off a vulnerable new loosie. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHodgy Thinks "Words Mean Nothing" On New SingleHodgy channels some Frank Ocean vibes on his new Alvin Risk produced beat.By Chantilly Post
- NewsHodgy Drops Off New Single "Best ideas"Hodgy teams up with Alvin Risk for "Best Ideas."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHodgy Delivers New Single "July 4"Hodgy comes through with his latest effort, "July 4." By Aron A.
- NewsHodgy Drops His Introspective New Single "I'll Be Good"Odd Future's Hodgy comes through with his latest single "I'll Be Good."By Aron A.
- NewsHodgy "Glory" VideoHodgy drops off a new for "Glory," off his solo debut "Fireplace: TheNotOtherSide."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTape BeatHodgy and Lil Wayne link up on "Tape Beat."By hnhh
- NewsFinal HourHodgy shares "Final Hour" feat. Busta Rhymes, the second release from his upcoming debut album "Fireplace."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBarbellHodgy, formerly known as Hodgy Beats, releases "Barbell" and announces debut solo album.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsGREATSHodgy Beats doesn't slip as he drops another loosie.By hnhh
- NewsKobainHodgy Beats returns with the new song "Kobain."By Kevin Goddard
- News"Fathers (lofi)Hodgy Beats raps about fatherhood on a new track.By hnhh