- MixtapesHardo Drops "Top 10 Trappers DOA" Deluxe AlbumSix new tracks provide more menacing beats and hardened trap cuts from the Pittsburgh native.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsDJ Drama, Hardo & Deezlee Connect For "Fame Or Feds 3"DJ Drama gives Hardo & Deezlee's new project, "Fame Or Feds 3" the Gangsta Grillz treatment.
By Aron A.
- NewsHardo Taps Pooh Shiesty & Deezlee For "Murda Boyz (Remix)"With a DJ Drama-hosted mixtape en route, Hardo unites with Pooh Shiesty and Deezlee for a hard-hitting remix of "Murda Boyz."By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesHardo Traps To The Fullest On "Days Inn"Hardo lines up his new album "Days Inn," featuring J.I.D, Sada Baby, Tay Keith, and many more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHardo & J.I.D. Trade Savage Verses On "Hurry Up & Buy"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHardo Releases New Song "Smile" Featuring LatiaHardo & Latia link up on some smooth efforts for "Smile."By Aron A.
- NewsHardo "Represent" VideoHardo drops the video for "Represent."By hnhh
- NewsBeen A MinuteHardo drops the heartfelt "Been A Minute" for a cold winter.By hnhh
- NewsStrike A PoseListen to Hardo and Jimmy Wopo's mixtape highlight "Strike A Pose."By Trevor Smith
- NewsTRAPNESEPittsburgh young guns Hardo and Jimmy Wopo drop their new mixtape, "TRAPNESE," featuring Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, and Chevy Woods. By Angus Walker
- NewsTodays A Good DayHNHH PREMIERE: Hardo shares "Todays A Good Day," a feel-great collab featuring Pittsburgh brethren Wiz Khalifa and Jimmy Wopo.By hnhh
- NewsNew BitchHardo & Ty Dolla Sign link up for the new collab "New Bitch."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHardo "Make Her Leave" VideoPittsburgh trapper Hardo drops the video to "Make Her Leave," his second recent collab with Cardo. By Angus Walker