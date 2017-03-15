Germ
- Mixtapes$UICIDEBOY$ & Germ Finally Release "DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE"After five years, the horrorcore rappers have released the final installment in their collaborative EP trilogy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsGerm Is Read To Go On "Greenlight"Greenlight means goBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsGerm Drops Off "The Hijinx Tape"Trap bangers. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsGerm Is Here To Get You Hyped On "7 Hunna Horses"Germ is back with yet another high-energy track that will hype you up this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- NewsGerm Brings Some Bombastic Energy On "Walked In"Germ brought a ton of energy to his latest track called "Walked In"By Alexander Cole
- NewsGNAR & Germ Teamed Up For New Project "Big Bad Gnar Sh*t 2"GNAR and Germ released their highly anticipated new album, "Big Bad Gnar Shit 2," this week. Check it out below.By Cole Blake
- MusicGNAR & Germ Prep For #BBGS2 Album With New Single "Jungle Boys"The dynamic duo of Gnarcotics Records link up once again for a head-thumping new single titled "Jungle Boys."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsGerm Leaves His Competition In The Dust On New Track "BURNT OUT"Germ keeps it uptempo on new track "BURNT OUT."By Dominiq R.
- NewsGerm's New Song, "Picture Perfect," Goes OffGerm made a hit.By Noah C
- NewsGerm & Pouya "WET EM UP" On The Path To Bussdown SuccessGerm's new project goes out to the delinquent in all of us. By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream Germ's G59 Records Debut "GERM HAS A DEATHWISH"Germ's aspirations as a rapper come full circle on "GERM HAS A DEATHWISH" featuring Pouya, Ohgeesy, Lil Gnar, and $uicideBoy$.By Devin Ch
- NewsGerm Sets The Stage For "RAMBO" Levels Of WeaponryGerm "RAMBO"By Devin Ch
- NewsGerm Drops Off His Latest Effort "Bodybag"Germ drops off his new song, "Bodybag."By Aron A.
- MixtapesLil Gnar & Germ Drop "Big Bad Gnar Shit"LA rappers Lil Gnar & Germ put out 6-track "Big Bad Gnar Shit".By Devin Ch
- NewsHAN SOLOGerm is riding HAN SOLO.By Danny Schwartz