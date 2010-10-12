Freddy P
- MusicFreddy P Accuses Diddy Of Threatening His Life, Blames Him For Leaving Da BandFreddy P blames Diddy for why he left Da Band.ByCole Blake424 Views
- NewsJust OptionsNew music from Da Band's Freddy PByDJ Ill Will285 Views
- NewsShit TalkerMiami Rapper Freddy P links with fellow 305 Rapper Ice Berg for this new jointByDJ Ill Will338 Views
- NewsFred Dro (What Do We Do)Another new joint from Da Band's Freddy PByDJ Ill Will250 Views
- NewsCan't Be Wit UNew joint from Freddy P of Da Band. Freddy is Rapping and Singing on this jointByDJ Ill Will240 Views
- NewsAll We Do Is Turn UpNew joint from Da Band's Freddy PByDJ Ill Will107 Views
- NewsShe Wanna Love MeNew joint from Da Band's Freddy PByDJ Ill Will144 Views
- NewsTitleFreddy P drops off this new joint feat Dylan from Da BandByDJ Ill Will243 Views
- NewsI Don't Need It*Just Added*Check out I Don't Need It, the latest from Freddy P which features a guest appearance from Yung Berg on the. The track was released on Tuesday, October 12th, 2010.ByRose Lilah93 Views