Foogiano
Kodak Black's Artist Syko Bob Posts Up With Foogiano In "Scary" New Prison Photo - Some users think Syko Bob "needs an exorcism."
Foogiano Drops Menacing Single, "Body 4 Body" - The 1017 Records signee continues to deliver hard trap that sounds purely Atlanta-bred.
Foogiano Sends Out Happy New Year Wishes On "Live From Da Feds" - Foogiano shares a new record from behind bars.
Foogiano Narrarates Life On The Run In New Song "Free Foo" - Released a week after his arrest, Foogiano drops the video for "Free Foo," which recreates the rapper's recent run-ins with the law.
Foogiano, Gucci Mane, & Jacquees Team Up For "BACKEND" - Off of his brand new album "Gutta Baby," Foogiano collaborates with Gucci Mane and Jacquees on the song "BACKEND."
Foogiano Drops New Album "Gutta Baby" Featuring DaBaby, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, & More - Gucci Mane's newest artist, Foogiano, drops debut album "Gutta Baby."
Foogiano Returns With Hard-Hitting Banger "Yano" - Foogiano continues to impress on Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint.
Foogiano Airs Out His Baby Mama Drama With DaBaby On The "MOLLY" Remix - Gucci Mane's artist Foogiano releases the remix to his new song "MOLLY (Baby Mama)" with DaBaby.