Eddie Murphy
- MoviesEddie Murphy Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Explore Eddie Murphy's 2023 net worth, built through a successful Hollywood career, diversified income, and wise investments.ByJake Skudder60.5K Views
- Original ContentEddie Murphy's Most Hilarious Movie RolesEddie Murphy's comedic genius is unmatched. Check out highlights from enduring, legendary career.ByErika Marie727 Views
- Pop Culture"Shrek 5" Confirmed, Original Stars Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, And Mike Myers In Talks To Reprise Beloved RolesThe franchise's last instalment, "Shrek Forever After," arrived back in 2010.ByHayley Hynes5.6K Views
- RelationshipsEddie Murphy Jokes That Martin Lawrence Is Paying For Their Children's WeddingJasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy have been publicly dating since June 2021.ByHayley Hynes9.1K Views
- Pop CultureEddie Murphy Was Snowed In At Rick James' House While Recording "Party All The Time"Watch as Eddie revisits being under 5 feet of snow at Rick James's house for two weeks. He called it "maybe the most fun I ever had."ByErika Marie13.8K Views
- Music VideosEddie Murphy Performs "Temporary" In-StudioWatch Eddie Murphy Performs "Temporary" In-StudioByRose Lilah132 Views
- SongsPromise (You Won't Break My Heart)Eddie Murphy returns today with his second single, following the Snoop Lion-featured "Red Light." Both will live on his upcoming album "9" due out in spring 2014.ByRose Lilah341 Views
- NewsRed LightEddie Murphy has returned to music with a new reggae song, appropriately featuring Snoop Lion.ByTrevor Smith482 Views