If there is anyone who has endless tales of Hollywood antics, it’s Eddie Murphy. The entertainment icon isn’t only known for his comedy skills and blockbusters on the silver screen; back in the day, he also released a single, “Party All The Time.” The track featured his good friend Rick James who Murphy has woven into several strange stories of pop culture’s past.

Murphy has been promoting his new film You People, starring Nia Long, Lauren London, and Jonah Hill. The actor dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared a never-heard tale of being snowed in with James.

Murphy said in the mid-1980s, he and James initially scheduled a brief trip for the actor to record “Party All The Time.” It was all set for Murphy to stay at James’s home, but the weather prolonged his visit.

“We were snowed in for two weeks,” he said. It ended up being an unforgettable experience, with Murphy calling it “maybe the most fun I ever had.”

“I was supposed to go there for like one weekend, and we got snowed in, in Buffalo,” Murphy further stated. “It was like five feet of snow.”

Meanwhile, the award-winner’s late brother, Charlie Murphy, famously revisited his story of hanging out with Rick James. It was told via Chappelle’s Show and even hosted an appearance from James, who confirmed the hilarious recounting of the singer.

See the music video for Eddie Murphy’s “Party All The Time” below. Also, watch him talk about his Hollywood memories with Rick James and Michael Jackson above.