DJ Absolut
- NewsCommon, Joell Ortiz, Vado & Havoc Connect On DJ Absolut's "World Records"DJ Absolut grabs the dream-team for his new single.By Aron A.
- NewsDope BoyMaino and Vado join forces on DJ Absolut's "Dope Boy."By Milca P.
- NewsIt's All Love (Original)Listen to the original mix of "It's All Love" with Sheek Louch, Raekwon, Nathaniel and Uncle Murda.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDJ Absolut FreestyleRemy Ma drops a freestyle for DJ Absolut's Mixtape Mondays series. By Angus Walker
- NewsThicker Than WaterDJ Absolut recruits Young Chris and Drag-On for "Thicker Than Water".By Trevor Smith
- NewsIf You Love Me 3000DJ Absolut drops off another posse cut titled "If You Love Me 3000," featuring AZ, Loaded Lux, and Ransom.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsIf I Shoot YouDJ Abolut's "If I Shoot You" gets an official release, featuring contributions from Raekwon, Havoc, Kanye West, and Consequence..By Trevor Smith
- NewsDJ Absolut Feat. Sheek Louch, Raekwon, Nathaniel, & Uncle Murda "It's All Love" VideoWatch DJ Absolut keepin' it NYC with Sheek Louch, Raekwon, and Uncle Murda on "It's All Love."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAngels In The CeilingListen to DJ Absolut's new single "Angels In The Ceiling" featuring Fat Joe.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsThe Plaza HotelDJ Absolut gets Mook, Ransom, Deck, and Ragazino together to drop bars on "The Plaza Hotel".By Bruce Smith
- NewsDark Night ShootersDJ Absolut releases "Dark Night Shooters" with Styles P, Papoose, Hell Rell and J.R. Writer, a track he had in the bank.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIt's All LoveDJ Absolut recruits Sheek Louch, Raekwon, Nathaniel & Uncle Murda for "It's All Love."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDJ Absolut Feat. Ray J, Ace Hood, Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz & Bow Wow "All We Know" VideoWatch DJ Absolut Feat. Ray J, Ace Hood, Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz & Bow Wow "All We Know" VideoBy Kevin Goddard
- NewsAll We KnowHOT 97's DJ Absolut recruits Ray J, Ace Hood, Fat Joe, Swizz Beatz & Bow Wow for his new crew track.By Trevor Smith
- NewsUntouchableGive Untouchable a listen - it's a new offering from DJ Absolut, featuring Ace Hood, Pusha T, French Montana & Nathaniel. It was dropped on Sunday, January 29th, 2012.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIf You Love MeCheck out If You Love Me, the latest track from DJ Absolut, featuring Havoc, Sheek Louch, Cassidy & Joell Ortiz which dropped on Saturday, October 30th, 2010.By Rose Lilah